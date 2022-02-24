MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A veteran Republican lawmaker from southeastern Wisconsin won’t seek re-election to the state Assembly this fall. Rep. Mike Kuglitsch announced his retirement in a statement Tuesday. He didn’t offer a reason other than to say the time has come to move on. Kuglitsch has represented the 84th Assembly District since 2011. The district includes eastern Waukesha County and western Milwaukee County has trended Republican for the last 20 years. Kuglitsch is the 10th member of the Assembly to announce they won’t be seeking reelection. Four senators also have said they won’t seek reeelction.

