CHICAGO (AP) — Zion Griffin had 21 points as Illinois-Chicago turned back Green Bay 81-77. Jalen Warren had 17 points for the Flames (12-15, 8-10 Horizon League). Kamari McGee had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Phoenix (4-24, 3-16), whose losing streak reached 11 games.

