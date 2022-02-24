MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is set to approve a Republican-authored bill that would create a mandatory minimum jail sentence for habitual shoplifters. Under current Wisconsin law, the severity of a shoplifting offense varies from a misdemeanor to a felony depending on the value of the merchandise stolen. Punishments vary from nine months to 10 years behind bars. Under the bill, judges would be required to sentence anyone convicted of a third or subsequent shoplifting offense within five years to at least 180 days behind bars. Supporters say the bill will deter shoplifting. Opponents say it will lead to overcrowded jails. The Assembly is set to vote on the bill Thursday. Approval would send the measure to Gov. Tony Evers.

