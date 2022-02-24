By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly has approved funding for a new youth prison to replace the state’s troubled facility in northern Wisconsin. The measure would allow the state to borrow $42 million for build a new prison. The bill doesn’t lay out a location for the new facility but would require local governments’ site approval. The existing facility in Irma would be converted to an adult prison. The Assembly passed the measure late Thursday evening. The Senate passed it earlier this week but didn’t include the local government site approval or the language converting the existing prison to an adult facility. That means the Senate will have to take up the bill again to approve those changes.

