By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin would become the fifth state to call for a convention of the states to amend the U.S. Constitution to impose term limits on members of Congress under a resolution the state Assembly is slated to approve. The Republican-controlled Assembly is taking up the resolution Wednesday after a confusing night in the Senate when it initially appeared as if the GOP proposal had been rejected. On the first vote in the Senate just before midnight, five Republicans joined with Democrats in rejecting it on a 17-16 vote. But then Republican Sen. Alberta Darling decided to change her vote, giving the measure the 17th vote needed to pass at midnight.

