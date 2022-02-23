The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 82, Hartford Union 64
Durand 56, Juda 50
Greendale 62, Cudahy 52
Janesville Parker 77, Racine Park 69
Kenosha Reuther 59, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 56
Milwaukee Vincent 59, Milwaukee South 50
New Berlin Eisenhower 60, Brown Deer 57
Oneida Nation 65, Wausaukee 43
Pewaukee 77, Whitnall 31
Pius XI Catholic 71, Shorewood 57
Wauwatosa West 81, Oconomowoc 66
West Allis Central 91, Milwaukee Lutheran 74
Westosha Central 76, Union Grove 63
Wisconsin Lutheran 92, South Milwaukee 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
