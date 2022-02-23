The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 61, Port Edwards 22

Chilton 64, Campbellsport 18

Grantsburg 72, Chequamegon 31

Milton 77, Delavan-Darien 63

North Fond du Lac 52, Wautoma 50

WIAA Playoffs=

Regional First Round=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Appleton West 66, Chippewa Falls 44

Section 2=

Green Bay East 43, Milw. Marshall/Young Coggs 31

Section 3=

Madison West 71, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 11

Section 4=

Janesville Parker 54, Racine Horlick 44

Division 2=

Section 1=

New Richmond 56, Holmen 31

River Falls 54, Tomah 36

Sparta 52, Hayward 30

Section 2=

Luxemburg-Casco 46, Pulaski 41

Port Washington 64, Milwaukee Vincent 28

West Bend West 78, Milwaukee Madison 24

Section 3=

Elkhorn Area 47, Burlington 37

Fort Atkinson 56, Racine Park 28

Mount Horeb 64, Portage 49

Oregon 58, Monroe 19

Stoughton 71, Baraboo 40

Section 4=

Waukesha North 63, Cudahy 18

Wauwatosa East 61, Nicolet 40

Wauwatosa West 61, Milwaukee Lutheran 40

Division 3=

Section 1=

Adams-Friendship 42, Arcadia 38

Barron 51, Amery 30

Ellsworth 61, Spooner 24

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66, Black River Falls 37

Osceola 60, Bloomer 38

Somerset 62, Saint Croix Central 35

Stanley-Boyd 64, Viroqua 30

Westby 75, Mauston 22

Section 2=

Clintonville 34, Northland Pines 17

Kewaunee 63, Sturgeon Bay 15

Menominee Indian 67, Tomahawk 28

Oconto Falls 52, Little Chute 24

Peshtigo 49, Waupaca 37

Sheboygan Falls 56, Denmark 40

Two Rivers 47, Southern Door 39

Section 3=

Berlin 40, Lomira 37

Clinton 73, Lodi 68

Columbus 76, River Valley 37

Evansville 70, Dodgeville 59

Omro 70, Mayville 29

Richland Center 60, Turner 26

Section 4=

Big Foot 73, Racine St. Catherine’s 37

East Troy 69, Saint Francis 49

Jefferson 64, Shoreland Lutheran 21

Messmer 51, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 41

Milwaukee North 43, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 30

Saint Thomas More 57, Whitewater 39

Division 4=

Section 1=

Cadott 65, Augusta 31

Cameron 60, Boyceville 19

Fall Creek 55, Spring Valley 15

Mondovi 40, Elmwood/Plum City 32

Regis 61, Whitehall 26

Shell Lake 80, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56

Section 2=

Coleman 69, Roncalli 54

Shiocton 42, Weyauwega-Fremont 29

Stratford 56, Necedah 28

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 68, Montello 26

Section 3=

Boscobel 55, Fennimore 45

Cuba City 80, Cashton 42

Darlington 55, Melrose-Mindoro 40

Luther 59, Riverdale 25

Marshall 58, Parkview 12

New Glarus 59, Wisconsin Heights 39

Poynette 60, Deerfield 56

Waterloo 45, Markesan 42

Section 4=

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67, Williams Bay 20

Living Word Lutheran 52, Kenosha Christian Life 34

Palmyra-Eagle 47, Heritage Christian 46

Division 5=

Section 1=

Clear Lake 50, Cornell 28

Drummond 64, Butternut 14

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Clayton 37

Gilman 58, Rib Lake 40

Lake Holcombe 44, Owen-Withee 41

McDonell Central 67, Prentice 27

Mellen 54, Washburn 20

Prairie Farm 73, Bruce 31

Solon Springs 61, Winter 53

South Shore 56, Luck 22

Thorp 49, Flambeau 46

Turtle Lake 51, New Auburn 27

Section 2=

Almond-Bancroft 36, Pacelli 15

Columbus Catholic 45, Newman Catholic 28

Edgar 65, Tigerton 4

Florence 61, Gibraltar 41

Gillett 64, White Lake 10

Oneida Nation 46, Wausaukee 43

Wild Rose 63, Tri-County 16

Section 3=

Belmont 79, Weston 12

Blair-Taylor 73, Brookwood 31

Eleva-Strum 51, Independence 30

Highland 79, North Crawford 28

Hillsboro 70, Gilmanton 25

Ithaca 49, De Soto 37

Kickapoo 59, Iowa-Grant 25

Lincoln 48, Greenwood 28

Loyal 48, Pittsville 11

River Ridge 48, Benton 34

Royall 71, Alma/Pepin 38

Wauzeka-Steuben 60, Seneca 23

Wonewoc-Center 57, New Lisbon 46

Section 4=

Barneveld 59, University Lake/Trinity 29

Black Hawk 54, Juda 16

Catholic Central 52, Monticello 43

Eastbrook Academy 51, Stockbridge 31

Fall River 64, Madison Country Day 21

Hilbert 52, Cambria-Friesland 40

Lourdes Academy 63, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 50

Oakfield 72, Sheboygan Christian 29

Pecatonica 58, Johnson Creek 53

Rio 74, Williams Bay Faith Christian 9

Sevastopol 60, Central Wisconsin Christian 18

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..