The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 61, Port Edwards 22
WIAA Playoffs=
Regional First Round=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Appleton West 66, Chippewa Falls 44
Division 2=
Section 1=
New Richmond 56, Holmen 31
Sparta 52, Hayward 30
Section 3=
Fort Atkinson 56, Racine Park 28
Mount Horeb 64, Portage 49
Division 3=
Section 3=
Columbus 76, River Valley 37
Division 4=
Section 3=
Cuba City 80, Cashton 42
Section 4=
Living Word Lutheran 52, Kenosha Christian Life 34
Division 5=
Section 3=
Kickapoo 59, Iowa-Grant 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..