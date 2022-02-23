The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 82, Hartford Union 64

Durand 56, Juda 50

Greendale 62, Cudahy 52

Janesville Parker 77, Racine Park 69

Kenosha Reuther 59, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 56

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 76, Milwaukee Golda Meir 67

Milwaukee Riverside University 79, Milwaukee North 75

Milwaukee Vincent 59, Milwaukee South 50

New Berlin Eisenhower 60, Brown Deer 57

New Berlin West 72, Greenfield 71

Oneida Nation 65, Wausaukee 43

Pewaukee 77, Whitnall 31

Pius XI Catholic 71, Shorewood 57

Wauwatosa West 81, Oconomowoc 68

West Allis Central 91, Milwaukee Lutheran 74

Westosha Central 76, Union Grove 63

Wisconsin Lutheran 92, South Milwaukee 35

___

