GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 61, Port Edwards 22
Chilton 64, Campbellsport 18
Grantsburg 72, Chequamegon 31
Milton 77, Delavan-Darien 63
WIAA Playoffs=
Regional First Round=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Appleton West 66, Chippewa Falls 44
Section 2=
Green Bay East 43, Milw. Marshall/Young Coggs 31
Section 3=
Madison West 71, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 11
Section 4=
Janesville Parker 54, Racine Horlick 44
Division 2=
Section 1=
New Richmond 56, Holmen 31
River Falls 54, Tomah 36
Sparta 52, Hayward 30
Section 2=
Luxemburg-Casco 46, Pulaski 41
Plymouth 48, Oshkosh North 45
Port Washington 64, Milwaukee Vincent 28
Seymour 71, Marinette 35
West Bend West 78, Milwaukee Madison 24
Section 3=
Elkhorn Area 47, Burlington 37
Fort Atkinson 56, Racine Park 28
Mount Horeb 64, Portage 49
Oregon 58, Monroe 19
Stoughton 71, Baraboo 40
Section 4=
Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate 62, Milwaukee South 26
Waukesha North 63, Cudahy 18
Wauwatosa East 61, Nicolet 40
Wauwatosa West 61, Milwaukee Lutheran 40
Division 3=
Section 1=
Adams-Friendship 42, Arcadia 38
Barron 51, Amery 30
Ellsworth 61, Spooner 24
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66, Black River Falls 37
Osceola 60, Bloomer 38
Somerset 62, Saint Croix Central 35
Stanley-Boyd 64, Viroqua 30
Westby 75, Mauston 22
Section 2=
Clintonville 34, Northland Pines 17
Kewaunee 63, Sturgeon Bay 15
Menominee Indian 67, Tomahawk 28
Oconto Falls 52, Little Chute 24
Peshtigo 49, Waupaca 37
Sheboygan Falls 56, Denmark 40
Two Rivers 47, Southern Door 39
Section 3=
Berlin 40, Lomira 37
Clinton 73, Lodi 68
Columbus 76, River Valley 37
Evansville 70, Dodgeville 59
North Fond du Lac 52, Wautoma 50
Omro 70, Mayville 29
Richland Center 60, Turner 26
Winneconne 43, Ripon 39
Section 4=
Big Foot 73, Racine St. Catherine’s 37
Brown Deer 101, Cristo Rey Jesuit 18
East Troy 69, Saint Francis 49
Jefferson 64, Shoreland Lutheran 21
Messmer 51, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 41
Milwaukee North 43, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 30
Saint Thomas More 57, Whitewater 39
Division 4=
Section 1=
Cadott 65, Augusta 31
Cameron 60, Boyceville 19
Fall Creek 55, Spring Valley 15
Mondovi 40, Elmwood/Plum City 32
Regis 61, Whitehall 26
Shell Lake 80, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56
Webster 41, Glenwood City 35
Section 2=
Algoma 44, Manawa 40
Colby 63, Princeton/Green Lake 58
Coleman 69, Roncalli 54
Crandon 74, Crivitz 37
Shiocton 42, Weyauwega-Fremont 29
Stratford 56, Necedah 28
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 68, Montello 26
Section 3=
Boscobel 55, Fennimore 45
Cuba City 80, Cashton 42
Darlington 55, Melrose-Mindoro 40
Luther 59, Riverdale 25
Marshall 58, Parkview 12
New Glarus 59, Wisconsin Heights 39
Poynette 60, Deerfield 56
Waterloo 45, Markesan 42
Section 4=
Cedar Grove-Belgium 72, Random Lake 59
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67, Williams Bay 20
Living Word Lutheran 52, Kenosha Christian Life 34
Ozaukee 77, Kohler 55
Palmyra-Eagle 47, Heritage Christian 46
Valders 72, Horicon 32
Division 5=
Section 1=
Clear Lake 50, Cornell 28
Drummond 64, Butternut 14
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Clayton 37
Gilman 58, Rib Lake 40
Lac Courte Oreilles 53, Mercer 27
Lake Holcombe 44, Owen-Withee 41
McDonell Central 67, Prentice 27
Mellen 54, Washburn 20
Prairie Farm 73, Bruce 31
Siren 55, Frederic 17
Solon Springs 61, Winter 53
South Shore 56, Luck 22
Thorp 49, Flambeau 46
Turtle Lake 51, New Auburn 27
Section 2=
Almond-Bancroft 36, Pacelli 15
Columbus Catholic 45, Newman Catholic 28
Edgar 65, Tigerton 4
Florence 61, Gibraltar 41
Gillett 64, White Lake 10
Gresham Community 67, Northland Lutheran 45
Lena 66, Goodman/Pembine 23
Oneida Nation 46, Wausaukee 43
Suring 59, Bowler 18
Wild Rose 63, Tri-County 16
Section 3=
Belmont 79, Weston 12
Blair-Taylor 73, Brookwood 31
Eleva-Strum 51, Independence 30
Highland 79, North Crawford 28
Hillsboro 70, Gilmanton 25
Ithaca 49, De Soto 37
Kickapoo 59, Iowa-Grant 25
La Farge/Youth Initiative 54, Shullsburg 49
Lincoln 48, Greenwood 28
Loyal 48, Pittsville 11
Potosi/Cassville 63, Southwestern 48
River Ridge 48, Benton 34
Royall 71, Alma/Pepin 38
Wauzeka-Steuben 60, Seneca 23
Wonewoc-Center 57, New Lisbon 46
Section 4=
Argyle 76, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 26
Barneveld 59, University Lake/Trinity 29
Black Hawk 54, Juda 16
Catholic Central 52, Monticello 43
Eastbrook Academy 51, Stockbridge 31
Fall River 64, Madison Country Day 21
Hilbert 52, Cambria-Friesland 40
Hustisford 56, Reedsville 50
Lourdes Academy 63, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 50
Oakfield 72, Sheboygan Christian 29
Pecatonica 58, Johnson Creek 53
Randolph 75, Wayland Academy 33
Rio 74, Williams Bay Faith Christian 9
Sevastopol 60, Central Wisconsin Christian 18
Sheboygan Area Luth. 74, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 31
