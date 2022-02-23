The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA Playoffs=
Regional First Round=
Division 2=
Section 1=
Medford Area 51, Merrill 37
Section 4=
Greendale 51, Whitnall 43
Division 3=
Section 4=
Milwaukee Obama SCTE def. Milwaukee School of Languages, forfeit
Division 4=
Section 4=
Destiny def. Howards Grove, forfeit
Dodgeland def. Hope Christian, forfeit
Division 5=
Section 3=
Bangor def. Granton, forfeit
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..