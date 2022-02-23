By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Evina Westbrook came off the bench to score 17 points, leading No. 7 UConn over Marquette 69-38 to secure the Big East’s regular-season title for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd added 13 points for UConn (20-5, 14-1), which has won nine straight conference championships, dating back to its seven years in the American Athletic Conference. Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards each added 10 points for Connecticut. The Huskies have won five straight to ensure a 29th straight 20-win season. Lauren Van Kleunen had 12 points for Marquette (18-9, 11-7), which is headed in the opposite direction, having lost four of its last five games.

