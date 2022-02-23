MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The power to spend federal money sent to Wisconsin would be taken away from the governor and given to the Legislature under a Republican-sponsored constitutional amendment approved by the state Assembly. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers can’t veto the amendment. The full Legislature must approve it again next session before it would be put on a statewide ballot for voter consideration as soon as 2023. The proposal passed by the Assembly on Wednesday would apply to all federal money that comes into Wisconsin, not just the money targeting coronavirus relief efforts.

