MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It would be a felony to threaten a health care worker or members of their family under a bill the Wisconsin Assembly has passed. The proposal with bipartisan support was approved Wednesday and must also pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law. The measure creates the new felony crime of battery against a person who is a health care provider. The measure also makes it a felony to threaten a health care worker in their official capacity or in reaction to something that happened at a health care facility. It also extends to family members of a health care provider.

