By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a Republican-authored bill that would limit gun and ammunition manufacturers’ legal liability, a move that could protect them from big payouts following a mass shooting. Under the bill approved Wednesday, no one could sue gun or ammunition manufacturers for damages relating to the lawful design, marketing or illegal use of their products. People could still sue for breach of contract or death and damages resulting from a defect in a product’s design. The bill’s supporters include Wisconsin Gun Owners Inc. and the Firearm Industry Trade Association. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto the measure.

