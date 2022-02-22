MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate has approved a package of Republican-authored bills designed to force more people into the workforce by tightening eligibility for unemployment benefits and Medicaid coverage. The Assembly passed the bills last week. The Senate approval on Tuesday sends them to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who almost certainly will veto them. Democrats and other opponents argue the bills would only make life harder for people trying to find work. Still, passing the measures would give Republicans a chance to argue that public benefits are so generous that they’re making the worker shortage worse.

