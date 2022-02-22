By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are setting their sights on the University of Wisconsin System with a set of bills that look destined for vetoes but will give them talking points on the campaign trail this election year. The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would discourage the teaching of so-called critical race theory. Other measures up for approval would allow people to sue the system if conservative speakers aren’t allowed to visit campuses and allow students to substitute a class on the U.S. Constitution for a diversity course. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto all of the proposals.

