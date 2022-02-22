STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — Officials say two people are unaccounted for after a large fire consumed a Door County bar with rented rooms above it. Firefighters were called to Butch’s Bar in downtown Sturgeon Bay about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. One person was injured and taken to the hospital. Sturgeon Bay Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman says nine rooms above the bar were occupied by renters. Brinkman says he cannot rule out the possibility that the missing two died in the fire. All nine mainland fire departments on the Door County Peninsula responded and fought the raging fire in frigid conditions. Officials say the roof and second floor of the building collapsed.

