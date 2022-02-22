MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The state Senate is poised to approve a package of Republican-authored bills designed to force more people into the workforce by tightening eligibility for unemployment benefits and Medicaid coverage. The Assembly passed the bills last week. The Senate was set to take them up Tuesday. Approval would send them to Gov. Tony Evers, who almost certainly will veto them. The legislation’s opponents contend the bills would only make life harder for people trying to find work. Still, passing the measures would give Republicans a chance to argue that public benefits are so generous that they’re making the worker shortage worse.

