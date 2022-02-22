MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has approved a constitutional amendment to make it harder for criminal defendants to get out of jail on bail. Constitutional amendments must pass consecutive legislative sessions and a statewide referendum. The soonest that could happen is next year. The Assembly passed the proposal last week. Senate approval Tuesday marks the first time that the Legislature has passed the amendment. The amendment would require court officials to consider a defendant’s risk to public safety when setting bail. Currently, bail is set only as a means to ensure the person returns to court.

