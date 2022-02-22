MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is poised to pass a constitutional amendment to make it harder for criminal defendants to get out of jail on bail. Constitutional amendments must pass consecutive legislative sessions and a statewide referendum. The soonest that could happen is next year. The Assembly passed the proposal last week. Senate approval Tuesday would mark the first time the amendment has passed a legislative session. The amendment would require court officials to consider a defendant’s risk to public safety when setting bail. Right now bail is set only as a means to ensure the person returns to court.

