MILWAUKEE (AP) — A powerful winter storm with heavy snow and ice has created dangerous travel conditions, closed scores of schools and caused a chain reaction accident that injured at least six people in the Upper Midwest. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for parts of the Dakotas Tuesday. In Minnesota, snow continued to mount following Monday’s totals ranging from 13 inches in the west-central region and 7 inches near Duluth. In North Dakota, the State Patrol said five semis and eight other vehicles piled up west of Fargo Monday, closing a section of Interstate 94. At least six people were treated at Fargo hospitals.

