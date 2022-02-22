MILWAUKEE (AP) — A powerful winter storm with heavy snow and ice has created dangerous travel conditions, closed scores of schools and caused caused numerous crashes and spin-outs in the Upper Midwest. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for parts of the Dakotas Tuesday, where winds were blowing up to 30 mph for most of the day. In Minnesota, snow continued to mount following Monday’s totals, with more than 17 inches of snow recorded south of downtown Duluth. The Minneapolis metro area, which survived the first storm wave, was getting socked Tuesday with snow totals heading toward half a foot. It resulted in numerous crashes and spin-outs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.