The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 73, Gresham Community 51
Alma 53, Prairie Farm 48
Amherst 61, Nekoosa 46
Appleton West 76, Fox Valley Lutheran 69
Ashwaubenon 81, Menasha 75
Assumption 40, Westfield Area 38
Bangor 59, Cashton 51
Bonduel 76, Green Bay West 33
Brodhead 67, Big Foot 51
Bruce 56, Turtle Lake 43
Clear Lake 68, Spring Valley 57
Coleman 69, Suring 47
Columbus Catholic 74, Neillsville 49
Crivitz 48, Gillett 40
Durand 70, Arcadia 50
East Troy 72, Jefferson 29
Edgewood 69, Darlington 59
Evansville 56, Whitewater 42
Florence 59, Niagara 53
Gibraltar 71, Sturgeon Bay 45
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 78, Sevastopol 34
Greenwood 69, Gilman 49
Highland 67, Platteville 57
Iola-Scandinavia 73, Manawa 45
Kewaunee 61, Southern Door 40
Lakeland 79, Elcho 56
Lena 55, Saint Thomas Aquinas 27
Lourdes Academy 71, Wayland Academy 63
Loyal 40, Owen-Withee 38
Madison Country Day 60, Albany 58
Manitowoc Lutheran 73, Mishicot 56
Marathon 80, Stanley-Boyd 59
McDonell Central 64, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 46
McFarland 59, Turner 55
Melrose-Mindoro 96, Coulee Christian-Providence 47
Milton 56, Stoughton 40
Necedah 42, Wonewoc-Center 21
New Lisbon 74, Brookwood 63
New London 53, Little Chute 44
North Crawford 51, Boscobel 49
Peshtigo 83, Oconto 78
Potosi 66, Iowa-Grant 50
Prescott 59, River Falls 58
Racine Case 64, Burlington 60
Racine Horlick 60, Badger 51
Reedsville 56, Chilton 48
Rib Lake 48, Pittsville 46
Rice Lake 85, Somerset 51
Rosholt 46, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 12
Royall 56, Hillsboro 52
Saint Lawrence Seminary 43, Valley Christian 30
Saint Thomas More 63, South Milwaukee 60
Salam School 53, Destiny 32
Shawano 60, Pulaski 55
Sheboygan Area Luth. 79, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 43
Shoreland Lutheran 63, Messmer 23
St. Marys Springs 75, Markesan 59
Stevens Point 52, Northland Pines 44
Stockbridge 74, Marion 63
Stratford 73, Colby 59
Thorp 54, Cadott 38
Tomah 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 61
Unity 62, Amery 33
University School of Milwaukee 81, Living Word Lutheran 70
Wabeno 70, Newman Catholic 60
Watertown Luther Prep 83, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 78
West Salem 81, La Crosse Logan 54
Weyauwega-Fremont 68, Menominee Indian 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clayton vs. Shell Lake, ppd.
Crandon vs. Edgar, ccd.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Viroqua, ppd.
Glenwood City vs. Osseo-Fairchild, ccd.
Grantsburg vs. St. Croix Falls, ccd.
Hayward vs. Ashland, ccd.
Highland vs. Kickapoo, ppd.
Ithaca vs. La Farge, ppd.
Ladysmith vs. Cumberland, ppd.
Laona-Wabeno vs. Athens, ccd.
Lincoln vs. New Auburn, ccd.
Lodi vs. Portage, ccd.
Lomira vs. Deerfield, ccd.
Mayville vs. Berlin, ccd.
Northwestern vs. Cameron, ccd.
Ripon vs. Wautoma, ccd.
Solon Springs vs. Northwood, ppd.
Spooner vs. Barron, ppd.
Two Rivers vs. Random Lake, ccd.
Washburn vs. Bayfield, ppd.
Watertown vs. Milwaukee Vincent, ccd.
Waupun vs. Campbellsport, ccd.
Webster vs. Boyceville, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..