MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bill that would borrow $42 million to pay for a new juvenile youth prison to be located in Milwaukee County appears unlikely to pass the Legislature this session. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday that the Assembly is unlikely to take up the measure because it’s hard to approve borrowing money before an exact site is determined. The Senate is scheduled to vote on passing the bill later Tuesday. The Legislature four years ago vote to close the Lincoln Hills juvenile prison that’s located north of Wausau, but lawmakers never came through with the money for a replacement facility.

