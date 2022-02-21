The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 73, Gresham Community 51

Alma 53, Prairie Farm 48

Amherst 61, Nekoosa 46

Appleton West 76, Fox Valley Lutheran 69

Ashwaubenon 81, Menasha 75

Assumption 40, Westfield Area 38

Bangor 59, Cashton 51

Bonduel 76, Green Bay West 33

Brodhead 67, Big Foot 51

Bruce 56, Turtle Lake 43

Clear Lake 68, Spring Valley 57

Coleman 69, Suring 47

Columbus Catholic 74, Neillsville 49

Crivitz 48, Gillett 40

Durand 70, Arcadia 50

East Troy 72, Jefferson 29

Edgewood 69, Darlington 59

Evansville 56, Whitewater 42

Florence 59, Niagara 53

Gibraltar 71, Sturgeon Bay 45

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 78, Sevastopol 34

Greenwood 69, Gilman 49

Highland 67, Platteville 57

Iola-Scandinavia 73, Manawa 45

Kewaunee 61, Southern Door 40

Lakeland 79, Elcho 56

Lena 55, Saint Thomas Aquinas 27

Lourdes Academy 71, Wayland Academy 63

Loyal 40, Owen-Withee 38

Madison Country Day 60, Albany 58

Manitowoc Lutheran 73, Mishicot 56

Marathon 80, Stanley-Boyd 59

McDonell Central 64, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 46

McFarland 59, Turner 55

Melrose-Mindoro 96, Coulee Christian-Providence 47

Milton 56, Stoughton 40

Necedah 42, Wonewoc-Center 21

New Lisbon 74, Brookwood 63

New London 53, Little Chute 44

North Crawford 51, Boscobel 49

Peshtigo 83, Oconto 78

Potosi 66, Iowa-Grant 50

Prescott 59, River Falls 58

Racine Case 64, Burlington 60

Racine Horlick 60, Badger 51

Reedsville 56, Chilton 48

Rib Lake 48, Pittsville 46

Rice Lake 85, Somerset 51

Rosholt 46, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 12

Royall 56, Hillsboro 52

Saint Lawrence Seminary 43, Valley Christian 30

Saint Thomas More 63, South Milwaukee 60

Salam School 53, Destiny 32

Shawano 60, Pulaski 55

Sheboygan Area Luth. 79, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 43

Shoreland Lutheran 63, Messmer 23

St. Marys Springs 75, Markesan 59

Stevens Point 52, Northland Pines 44

Stockbridge 74, Marion 63

Stratford 73, Colby 59

Thorp 54, Cadott 38

Tomah 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 61

Unity 62, Amery 33

University School of Milwaukee 81, Living Word Lutheran 70

Wabeno 70, Newman Catholic 60

Watertown Luther Prep 83, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 78

West Salem 81, La Crosse Logan 54

Weyauwega-Fremont 68, Menominee Indian 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clayton vs. Shell Lake, ppd.

Crandon vs. Edgar, ccd.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Viroqua, ppd.

Glenwood City vs. Osseo-Fairchild, ccd.

Grantsburg vs. St. Croix Falls, ccd.

Hayward vs. Ashland, ccd.

Highland vs. Kickapoo, ppd.

Ithaca vs. La Farge, ppd.

Ladysmith vs. Cumberland, ppd.

Laona-Wabeno vs. Athens, ccd.

Lincoln vs. New Auburn, ccd.

Lodi vs. Portage, ccd.

Lomira vs. Deerfield, ccd.

Mayville vs. Berlin, ccd.

Northwestern vs. Cameron, ccd.

Ripon vs. Wautoma, ccd.

Solon Springs vs. Northwood, ppd.

Spooner vs. Barron, ppd.

Two Rivers vs. Random Lake, ccd.

Washburn vs. Bayfield, ppd.

Watertown vs. Milwaukee Vincent, ccd.

Waupun vs. Campbellsport, ccd.

Webster vs. Boyceville, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..