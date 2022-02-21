The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

New Berlin Eisenhower 46, Brookfield Central 34

WIAA Playoffs=

Regional First Round=

Division 2=

Section 1=

Wausau East 58, Antigo 42

Division 5=

Section 2=

Assumption 69, Marion 6

Spencer 39, Rosholt 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hibbing, Minn. vs. Superior, ppd.

Kenosha Reuther vs. Wisconsin School for the Deaf, ccd.

