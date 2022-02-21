The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
New Berlin Eisenhower 46, Brookfield Central 34
WIAA Playoffs=
Regional First Round=
Division 2=
Section 1=
Wausau East 58, Antigo 42
Division 5=
Section 2=
Assumption 69, Marion 6
Spencer 39, Rosholt 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hibbing, Minn. vs. Superior, ppd.
Kenosha Reuther vs. Wisconsin School for the Deaf, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..