The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cashton 44, Bangor 31
Columbus Catholic 74, Neillsville 49
Edgewood 69, Darlington 59
Greenwood 69, Gilman 49
Iola-Scandinavia 73, Manawa 45
McDonell Central 64, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 46
McFarland 59, Turner 55
New London 53, Little Chute 44
Northland Pines 52, Stevens Point 44
Potosi 66, Iowa-Grant 50
Racine Case 64, Burlington 60
Rice Lake 85, Somerset 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..