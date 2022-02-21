By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a Republican-backed bill that would break up the state’s largest public school district in Milwaukee into up to eight smaller districts, a move critics say will not guarantee better outcomes for struggling students. Even if passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has already signaled he will veto the measure. Another bill up Tuesday would remove income limits and enrollment caps on the private school voucher program. And a third would allow students to opt out of any mask-wearing requirement.

