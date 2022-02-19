MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin child has died of a rare condition linked to COVID-19. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday the child is the first in the state to die of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. State health officials said the child died sometime within the last month. The child was under 10 years old and was from southeastern Wisconsin. Health officials declined to provide any further identifying details. Tom Haupt, a state respiratory disease epidemiologist, says the child was one of 183 Wisconsin children who have contracted the disease. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded 6,851 cases as of Jan. 31. The syndrome appears two to six weeks after a child has been exposed to COVID-19.

