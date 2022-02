The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 71, Marquette University 69

Hudson 64, D.C. Everest 44

Mayville 64, Messmer 36

Mellen 84, Bayfield 77

Mount Horeb 72, McFarland 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..