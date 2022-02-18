LA CROSSE, Wis. — A judge has sentenced a La Crosse man to life in prison for killing a man in 2019. The La Crosse Tribune reported La Crosse County Circuit Judge Gloria Doyle sentenced 28-year-old Shavonte Thompson to life without parole Friday. A jury convicted Thompson in November of first-degree homicide in connection with 18-year-old Javier Ayers’ death. Prosecutors say Thompson shot Ayers because he believed Ayers had attacked a member of his family.

