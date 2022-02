The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 61, Mukwonago 54

Laconia 81, Campbellsport 40

Luck 41, Frederic 27

Menomonie 34, Hudson 26

Mosinee 62, Medford Area 33

Wautoma 70, Mauston 44

Wauwatosa East 55, West Allis Nathan Hale 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..