The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antigo 68, Rhinelander 36
Baldwin-Woodville 68, Altoona 54
Belleville 44, Oregon, Ill. 43
Belleville 91, Waterloo 44
Belmont 49, Shullsburg 38
Bloomer 60, Osseo-Fairchild 24
Brookfield Central 83, Germantown 56
Brown Deer 74, Greenfield 60
Columbus 74, Lake Mills 35
Columbus Catholic 65, Loyal 41
Cuba City 81, Riverdale 58
Darlington 61, Fennimore 45
De Pere 84, Green Bay Southwest 55
Dodgeville 59, Platteville 45
Durand 54, Glenwood City 38
Edgerton 58, Brodhead 57
Elk Mound 48, Colfax 41
Ellsworth 64, Somerset 48
Elmwood/Plum City 62, Boyceville 43
Fall Creek 53, Stanley-Boyd 52, 2OT
Flambeau 82, Gilman 21
Freedom 64, Denmark 47
Green Bay Preble 73, Bay Port 70
Hortonville 50, Oshkosh West 46
Hustisford 53, Lourdes Academy 42
Kenosha Reuther 60, Palmyra-Eagle 59
Kimberly 84, Appleton North 56
La Crosse Central 72, Onalaska 61
Lake Country Lutheran 78, Brookfield Academy 37
Lancaster 65, Richland Center 61
Little Chute 57, Waupaca 44
Luther 75, Arcadia 48
Marshfield 49, Stevens Point 46
Medford Area 66, Mosinee 55
Merrill 92, Wausau East 80
Middleton 66, Sun Prairie 51
Mineral Point 69, Boscobel 41
Newman Catholic 80, Marathon 69
Northland Pines 63, Lakeland 43
Oregon 81, Mount Horeb 52
Peshtigo 61, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 50
Pewaukee 75, Cudahy 34
Potosi 57, Cassville 39
Racine Lutheran 57, Catholic Central 53
River Ridge 76, Benton 58
River Valley 50, Prairie du Chien 35
Roncalli 62, Brillion 48
Sauk Prairie 53, Baraboo 25
Southern Door 58, Gibraltar 50
Southwestern 56, Iowa-Grant 46
Spring Valley 68, Mondovi 36
Turner 81, Jefferson 62
Valders 87, New Holstein 44
Verona Area 92, Beloit Memorial 62
Wauzeka-Steuben 58, Seneca 41
Winneconne 52, Kewaskum 50
Wisconsin Lutheran 80, New Berlin Eisenhower 33
Wrightstown 63, Luxemburg-Casco 53
Xavier 91, Menasha 78
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..