GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tom Clements is back for a second stint as Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach in a move that could reunite him with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The 68-year-old Clements previously worked for the Packers from 2006-16 in roles that included quarterbacks coach (2006-11), offensive coordinator (2012-14) and associate head coach/offense (2015-16). Rodgers has said he would try to decide on his future before the free agency period begins next month. Rodgers hasn’t ruled out retiring, returning to the Packers or requesting a trade. Rodgers praised Clements on a number of occasions this season.

