GREEN BAY, Wis. — Damian Chong Qui posted 16 points as Purdue Fort Wayne topped Green Bay 74-55. Kamari McGee led Green Bay with 19 points.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, STATS Perform dba Automated Insights.
