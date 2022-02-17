The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 77, Juda 23
Algoma 41, Gibraltar 36
Appleton East 62, Kimberly 40
Aquinas 73, La Crosse Logan 38
Beaver Dam 54, Monona Grove 50
Belmont 60, Shullsburg 27
Bonduel 62, Iola-Scandinavia 35
Brillion 55, Two Rivers 46
Colfax 50, Elmwood/Plum City 40
De Pere 78, Green Bay Southwest 49
Durand 45, Mondovi 33
Eau Claire Memorial 55, La Crosse Central 51
Fall Creek 67, Gilman 26
Freedom 68, Little Chute 12
Homestead 58, Cedarburg 51
Howards Grove 63, Reedsville 43
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Winneconne 34
Kickapoo 69, North Crawford 25
Luther 59, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 43
Madison La Follette 75, Janesville Parker 41
Mineral Point 81, Iowa-Grant 18
Mishicot 71, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 45
Neenah 69, Kaukauna 48
New Berlin Eisenhower 87, West Allis Central 49
New Glarus 50, Cambridge 34
New London 49, Shawano 37
Oak Creek 53, Kenosha Tremper 50
Oconto 58, Sevastopol 43
Prairie Farm 57, Flambeau 21
Prairie du Chien 73, River Valley 26
Prentice 42, Rib Lake 37
Racine Lutheran 62, Catholic Central 30
Rio 51, Fall River 42
Shiocton 38, Menominee Indian 24
Somerset 66, Amery 49
Waunakee 59, Fort Atkinson 27
Wausau West 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 51
Wauzeka-Steuben 73, Weston 18
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Weyauwega-Fremont 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..