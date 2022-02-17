The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 62, Sturgeon Bay 59

Bloomer 40, Cumberland 39

Eau Claire Memorial 55, Chippewa Falls 51

Eau Claire North 58, Hudson 51

Iola-Scandinavia 67, Bonduel 49

New Richmond 92, Rice Lake 92, 2OT

Royall 48, Bangor 36

Spring Valley 61, Colfax 48

St. Marys Springs 79, Lomira 40

Superior 97, Proctor, Minn. 26

Turner 77, Lancaster 69

Wisconsin Dells 75, Westfield Area 53

