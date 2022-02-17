The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 77, Juda 23

Algoma 41, Gibraltar 36

Appleton East 62, Kimberly 40

Aquinas 73, La Crosse Logan 38

Belmont 60, Shullsburg 27

Bonduel 62, Iola-Scandinavia 35

Brillion 55, Two Rivers 46

Colfax 50, Elmwood/Plum City 40

De Pere 78, Green Bay Southwest 49

Durand 45, Mondovi 33

Eau Claire Memorial 55, La Crosse Central 51

Fall Creek 67, Gilman 26

Freedom 68, Little Chute 12

Homestead 58, Cedarburg 51

Howards Grove 63, Reedsville 43

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Winneconne 34

Kickapoo 69, North Crawford 25

Luther 59, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 43

Madison La Follette 75, Janesville Parker 41

Mineral Point 81, Iowa-Grant 18

Mishicot 71, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 45

Neenah 69, Kaukauna 48

New Berlin Eisenhower 87, West Allis Central 49

New Glarus 50, Cambridge 34

New London 49, Shawano 37

Oak Creek 53, Kenosha Tremper 50

Oconto 58, Sevastopol 43

Prairie Farm 57, Flambeau 21

Prairie du Chien 73, River Valley 26

Prentice 42, Rib Lake 37

Racine Lutheran 62, Catholic Central 30

Rio 51, Fall River 42

Shiocton 38, Menominee Indian 24

Somerset 66, Amery 49

Wausau West 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 51

Wauzeka-Steuben 73, Weston 18

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Weyauwega-Fremont 26

