The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 73, La Crosse Logan 38
Belmont 60, Shullsburg 27
Brillion 55, Two Rivers 46
Freedom 68, Little Chute 12
Howards Grove 63, Reedsville 43
New Berlin Eisenhower 87, West Allis Central 49
New London 49, Shawano 37
Oak Creek 53, Kenosha Tremper 50
Prairie du Chien 73, River Valley 26
Racine Lutheran 62, Catholic Central 30
Wauzeka-Steuben 73, Weston 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..