MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a Feb. 15 story about a Wisconsin Assembly vote on amending the state constitution to make it harder for people charged with violent crimes to get out on bail, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the state’s attorney general, Josh Kaul, supports doing away with cash bail. His spokeswoman, Gillian Drummond, said Kaul does not support doing away with cash bail.

