By JOHN FLESHER and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden says the bipartisan infrastructure law will pump $1 billion into a Great Lakes restoration program. Biden went to Lorain, Ohio, on Thursday to highlight the measure’s benefits for the lakes and the regional economy. Much of that extra money will help finish cleanup of harbors and rivers polluted with industrial wastes in the last century. Thirty-one U.S. toxic hot spots were designated around the Great Lakes in 1987. Officials say by 2030 work should be finished at all but three. Support for the cleanup is one issue on which the region’s congressional Democrats and Republicans routinely agree.

