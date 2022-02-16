By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top elections officials systematically knocked down a series of conspiracy theories about the state’s voter records and election administration during a public hearing before a legislative committee chaired by a Republican who has helped elevate the claims. The hearing Wednesday before the Assembly elections committee gave Wisconsin Elections Commission officials their first public chance to respond to numerous unfounded claims presented to the panel in recent months. Wisconsin elections administrator Meagan Wolfe says the state’s elections are accessible and secure. She also says the commission is taking seriously the recommendations for improvement made in a nonpartisan audit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.