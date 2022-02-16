The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashwaubenon 72, Sheboygan South 27

Auburndale 52, Amherst 41

Bay Port 74, Green Bay Southwest 61

Brookfield Central 66, Wauwatosa East 65

Columbus Catholic 85, Greenwood 44

Cornell 69, Lake Holcombe 56

Cuba City 65, Fennimore 51

De Pere 60, Notre Dame 58

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, Gilmanton 57

Elk Mound 82, Boyceville 47

Elkhorn Area 58, Burlington 44

Elmwood/Plum City 53, Durand 46

Fall Creek 64, Thorp 49

Fort Atkinson 60, Milton 55

Fox Valley Lutheran 73, Wrightstown 47

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 70, Westby 60

Gibraltar 70, Sevastopol 45

Grantsburg 59, Unity 51

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 80, Oconto 65

Holmen 72, La Crosse Logan 69

Hustisford 64, Dodgeland 43

Iola-Scandinavia 63, Rosholt 53

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 85, Winneconne 67

La Crosse Central 88, Sparta 60

Little Chute 65, Marinette 60

Lodi 63, Lake Mills 51

Madison East 66, Verona Area 56

Madison La Follette 90, Janesville Craig 65

Madison West 62, Beloit Memorial 59

Mahtomedi, Minn. 64, Hudson 62

Manawa 75, Gresham Community 52

Manitowoc Lutheran 93, St. Mary Catholic 89

Marshfield 63, Rhinelander 49

McFarland 68, Jefferson 54

Milton 71, Beaver Dam 43

Mineral Point 53, Darlington 51

Monroe 48, Mount Horeb 47

Monticello 54, Barneveld 53

Mosinee 90, Altoona 48

Oconomowoc 42, Waukesha West 41

Oregon 73, Edgewood 51

Peshtigo 70, Kewaunee 60

Phillips 61, Mellen 55

Potosi 66, Benton 49

Reedsburg Area 62, Baraboo 54

Reedsville 60, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 49

Regis 49, McDonell Central 48

Ripon 70, Berlin 61

River Falls 50, Medford Area 44

Saint Croix Central 72, New Richmond 70

Sheboygan Christian 82, Mishicot 36

Sheboygan Falls 55, New Holstein 51

Southern Door 64, Algoma 51

Spring Valley 60, Colfax 38

Stanley-Boyd 76, Osseo-Fairchild 48

Stevens Point 58, Wausau West 40

Sun Prairie 65, Racine Horlick 58

Turner 60, Big Foot 45

Turtle Lake 69, Frederic 39

Two Rivers 63, New Holstein 62

Waukesha South 63, Arrowhead 43

West Salem 72, Wisconsin Dells 55

Whitehall 76, Augusta 57

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 73, Wausau East 71

