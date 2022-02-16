The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashwaubenon 72, Sheboygan South 27
Auburndale 52, Amherst 41
Bay Port 74, Green Bay Southwest 61
Brookfield Central 66, Wauwatosa East 65
Columbus Catholic 85, Greenwood 44
Cornell 69, Lake Holcombe 56
Cuba City 65, Fennimore 51
De Pere 60, Notre Dame 58
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, Gilmanton 57
Elk Mound 82, Boyceville 47
Elkhorn Area 58, Burlington 44
Elmwood/Plum City 53, Durand 46
Fall Creek 64, Thorp 49
Fort Atkinson 60, Milton 55
Fox Valley Lutheran 73, Wrightstown 47
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 70, Westby 60
Gibraltar 70, Sevastopol 45
Grantsburg 59, Unity 51
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 80, Oconto 65
Holmen 72, La Crosse Logan 69
Hustisford 64, Dodgeland 43
Iola-Scandinavia 63, Rosholt 53
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 85, Winneconne 67
La Crosse Central 88, Sparta 60
Little Chute 65, Marinette 60
Lodi 63, Lake Mills 51
Madison East 66, Verona Area 56
Madison La Follette 90, Janesville Craig 65
Madison West 62, Beloit Memorial 59
Mahtomedi, Minn. 64, Hudson 62
Manawa 75, Gresham Community 52
Manitowoc Lutheran 93, St. Mary Catholic 89
Marshfield 63, Rhinelander 49
McFarland 68, Jefferson 54
Milton 71, Beaver Dam 43
Mineral Point 53, Darlington 51
Monroe 48, Mount Horeb 47
Monticello 54, Barneveld 53
Mosinee 90, Altoona 48
Oconomowoc 42, Waukesha West 41
Oregon 73, Edgewood 51
Peshtigo 70, Kewaunee 60
Phillips 61, Mellen 55
Potosi 66, Benton 49
Reedsburg Area 62, Baraboo 54
Reedsville 60, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 49
Regis 49, McDonell Central 48
Ripon 70, Berlin 61
River Falls 50, Medford Area 44
Saint Croix Central 72, New Richmond 70
Sheboygan Christian 82, Mishicot 36
Sheboygan Falls 55, New Holstein 51
Southern Door 64, Algoma 51
Spring Valley 60, Colfax 38
Stanley-Boyd 76, Osseo-Fairchild 48
Stevens Point 58, Wausau West 40
Sun Prairie 65, Racine Horlick 58
Turner 60, Big Foot 45
Turtle Lake 69, Frederic 39
Two Rivers 63, New Holstein 62
Waukesha South 63, Arrowhead 43
West Salem 72, Wisconsin Dells 55
Whitehall 76, Augusta 57
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 73, Wausau East 71
