GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 65, Waukesha South 57
Athens 39, Stratford 38
Bay Port 44, Green Bay Southwest 38
Blair-Taylor 65, Independence 19
Columbus 77, Belleville 65
Crandon 43, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 31
Florence 55, Niagara 48
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 65, Black River Falls 26
Iola-Scandinavia 40, Lourdes Academy 39
La Crosse Central 67, Sparta 40
Laconia 87, Lomira 41
Ladysmith 56, Cumberland 28
Lake Holcombe 67, Cornell 33
Menomonie 61, Eau Claire Memorial 49
Mosinee 61, Freedom 57
Neenah 72, Kimberly 57
Notre Dame 61, De Pere 60
Osseo-Fairchild 58, Bloomer 47
Phillips 63, Laona-Wabeno 45
Prairie du Chien 67, Platteville 48
Seymour 78, Oneida Nation 37
Shiocton 68, Little Chute 18
Unity 60, Grantsburg 49
Watertown Luther Prep 62, University School of Milwaukee 48
Wausau East 53, Medford Area 46
Xavier 53, Oshkosh North 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Minneapolis North, Minn. vs. Superior, ccd.
