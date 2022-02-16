By The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (34-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (36-23, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Philadelphia 76ers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 128-119 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks are 22-16 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.1 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The 76ers are 19-14 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia has a 4-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 118-109 on Nov. 10, with Antetokounmpo scoring 31 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Georges Niang is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, while averaging 9.3 points. Joel Embiid is shooting 46.2% and averaging 30.4 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 118.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 104.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Wesley Matthews: out (toe), Pat Connaughton: out (hand), Grayson Allen: day to day (hip), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).

76ers: James Harden: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.