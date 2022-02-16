MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s acting mayor and a longtime former alderman will face off in the mayoral general election in April. They were the two who generated the most votes in a field of seven during Tuesday’s primary. The race contrasts Cavalier Johnson, a millennial Democrat who was first elected as a Milwaukee alderman in 2016 against Bob Donovan, a conservative who spent 20 years as an alderman representing the city’s south side. The winner of the April 5 election will fill the remaining two years on the term left open by former Mayor Tom Barrett who resigned to become U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

