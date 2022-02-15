By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate has passed measures that push back against COVID-19 vaccine requirements. All four of the GOP bills in Wisconsin approved Tuesday are almost certainly to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Republicans who introduced the proposals say they are responding to voters who are fearful of losing their jobs if they don’t get the vaccine. One bill bans so-called vaccine passports. Another says people who have had COVID-19 can’t be required to get vaccinated or be tested. Medical groups say that vaccination is the best way to protect against COVID-19. They also say it’s not clear how long immunity lasts after an infection.

