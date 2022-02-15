MADISON, Wis. — Two Republican state lawmakers, including one running for governor, spoke at a rally in the Wisconsin Capitol urging support for the legally impossible act of overturning Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says that state Rep. Janel Brandtjen told the crowd Tuesday, “You’re not crazy.”Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who announced Saturday that he was running for governor, also spoke. Ramthun has led an effort to get Republicans who control the Legislature to take up a resolution he wrote to pull back Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes, a move that GOP leaders have refused to make and that nonpartisan legislative attorneys say can’t legally be done.

