MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate is scheduled to send to Gov. Tony Evers a pair of bills making it easier to carry concealed firearms in Wisconsin, including in vehicles on school property.

Evers, a Democrat up for reelection in November, is expected to veto the Republican bills.

One proposal up for a vote Tuesday would allow people with concealed carry licenses to have a weapon in their vehicle on school property.

Another proposal would allow anyone with a concealed carry license from any state to go armed in Wisconsin.

The Assembly passed the measures last month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.